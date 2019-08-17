Hff Cl A (HF) Holder Syntal Capital Partners Lowered Its Holding; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Position in Sysco (SYY) Has Increased by $3.30 Million

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 49,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 183,917 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28 million, up from 133,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $72.96. About 6.75M shares traded or 154.20% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (HF) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc analyzed 10,000 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hff Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66 million shares traded or 308.19% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HF shares while 52 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.38 million shares or 5.04% less from 34.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 0.05% or 22,847 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Co accumulated 46,376 shares or 0% of the stock. Cooke Bieler LP has 0.42% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) for 485,720 shares. Northern Trust invested in 514,454 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Cwm Ltd Com reported 215 shares stake. Huntington State Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Cornerstone Advsrs owns 15 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 37,947 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.03% or 57,923 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Piedmont Advsrs holds 0.02% or 9,851 shares in its portfolio. Water Island Cap Limited Company owns 215,673 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt has 0.01% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF).

More notable recent HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Xencor To Replace HFF In The S&P SmallCap 600, Shares Rise – Benzinga" on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "USANA, Xencor get lift on entry to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha" published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HFF, Inc. (HF) – Yahoo Finance" on June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq" on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Sysco +3% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha" published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance" on August 12, 2019.