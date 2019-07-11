Hff Cl A (HF) Holder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Increased Position by $304,419 as Market Valuation Rose; Ipswich Investment Management Co Increases Holding in Citizens Finl Group (CFG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (HF) by 66.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 6,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,229 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774,000, up from 9,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hff Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66 million shares traded or 438.08% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has risen 38.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 09/04/2018 – HFF REPORTS $480.65M SALE OF 11 MULTI-HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Financing of Optima Chicago Center; 29/05/2018 – HFF Announces Capitalization for the $102.25M Acquisition and Renovation of 7-Property, Colorado Springs Apartment Portfolio; 15/03/2018 – HFF Announces $110.5M Sale of and $76M Financing for 900-Unit Apartment Community in Bradenton, Florida; 01/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Financing for San Diego Apartment Community; 06/03/2018 HFF Advises Columbia Pacific Advisors on the $114.69M Financing for Seattle Seniors Housing Development; 09/05/2018 – HFF Announces GBP248M Sale of Cannon Bridge House in London; 24/04/2018 – HFF Inc 1Q EPS 42c; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces $260M Construction Financing for 202 Broome Street at Essex Crossing; 04/04/2018 – HFF Announces Sale of 360-Unit Multi-Housing Property in Hackensack, New Jersey

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 23695% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 71,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,385 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 5.40 million shares traded or 36.12% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,167 shares to 14,828 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc Com (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,260 shares, and cut its stake in E (NASDAQ:ETFC).