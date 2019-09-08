HEXO Corp. (HEXO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) and Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO Corp. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Catalent Inc. 48 3.04 N/A 0.99 56.83

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for HEXO Corp. and Catalent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has HEXO Corp. and Catalent Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Catalent Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered HEXO Corp. and Catalent Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Catalent Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Catalent Inc.’s potential upside is 9.38% and its average price target is $57.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.15% of HEXO Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Catalent Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.04% of HEXO Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Catalent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HEXO Corp. -0.23% -20.82% -45.59% -19.62% 34.51% 24.2% Catalent Inc. 1.93% 3.25% 28.12% 54.68% 36.61% 81.17%

For the past year HEXO Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Catalent Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Catalent Inc. beats HEXO Corp.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics. Its principal softgel technologies include traditional softgel capsules, as well as Vegicaps and OptiShell capsules. The Drug Delivery Solutions segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription, and consumer and animal health products using OptiMelt, OptiPact, OptiForm, and Zydis, as well as other proprietary and conventional drug delivery technologies, such as prefilled syringes; manufactures blow-fill seal unit dose consisting of ADVASEPT technology; develops biologic cell line, such as GPEx and SMARTag technologies; provides biologics; and offers analytical and bioanalytical development, and testing services. This segment also provides analytical chemical, and cell-based testing and scientific; stability testing; respiratory products formulation and manufacturing; micronization and particle engineering; regulatory consulting; and bioanalytical testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials; FastChain demand-led clinical supply services; clinical e-solutions and informatics; and comparator sourcing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.