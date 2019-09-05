HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Reaches $4.47 After 8.00% Up Move; Sage Therapeutics Has 1.95 Sentiment

The stock of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.32% or $0.185 during the last trading session, reaching $4.465. About 2.02M shares traded. HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has risen 34.51% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.51% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $1.09B company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $4.82 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HEXO worth $86.88M more.

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 144 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 74 cut down and sold their stakes in Sage Therapeutics. The investment managers in our database now have: 53.89 million shares, up from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sage Therapeutics in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 47 Increased: 96 New Position: 48.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc., produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The firm offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It currently has negative earnings. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Analysts await HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to report earnings on September, 12. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by HEXO Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 earnings per share, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual earnings per share reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Dafna Capital Management Llc holds 8.49% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for 123,806 shares. Bb Biotech Ag owns 1.38 million shares or 5.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eventide Asset Management Llc has 4.41% invested in the company for 805,000 shares. The New York-based Ghost Tree Capital Llc has invested 3.23% in the stock. Hood River Capital Management Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 350,368 shares.

The stock decreased 2.23% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159. About 367,135 shares traded or 6.10% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 07/05/2018 – Sage Communications Wins Multiple Gold and Platinum Hermes Creative Awards for Nonprofit and Government Clients; 13/04/2018 – Britain’s FTSE under pressure as Sage sinks; 27/04/2018 – Sage Gold Delayed in Completion of Annual Filings; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: 1H Organic Revenue Growth 6.3%; 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage Intacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of Industry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 01/05/2018 – Corrao Group Partners with Sage to Slash Late Payment Collection Time by up to Half; 12/03/2018 – Goodway Group Select Sage lntacct to Manage its Digital Evolution Realizing 227% Growth; 14/03/2018 – Status Not Quo Adds Sage lntacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance Of NDA Filing And Grant Of Priority Review For Brexanolone IV In The Treatment Of Postpartum Depression