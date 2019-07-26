HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Reaches $3.99 After 9.00% Down Move; Shorts at Civitas Solutions (CIVI) Raised By 2.74%

Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI) had an increase of 2.74% in short interest. CIVI’s SI was 864,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.74% from 841,700 shares previously. With 242,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI)’s short sellers to cover CIVI’s short positions. The SI to Civitas Solutions Inc’s float is 7.25%. The stock decreased 100.00% or $17.76 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 67,363 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CIVI News: 10/05/2018 – CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC CIVI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.58 BLN TO $1.61 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Capital Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott International Property; 10/05/2018 – Civitas Solutions 2Q Adj EPS 37c; 10/05/2018 – CIVITAS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $168M TO $171M, EST. $166.3M; 10/05/2018 – Civitas Solutions 2Q Loss/Shr 7c; 16/03/2018 – CIVITAS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 10/05/2018 – Civitas Solutions 2Q Rev $392.8M; 10/05/2018 – CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, CO IS NARROWING ITS NET REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE AND REDUCING TOP-END OF ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE; 21/05/2018 – Civitas Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Civitas Wins EB-5 Industry Leader Award

The stock of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $3.985. About 6.26 million shares traded or 46.49% up from the average. HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has risen 82.12% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.69% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $965.08 million company. It was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $3.63 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HEXO worth $86.86 million less.

Civitas Solutions, Inc. provides home- and community health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex disabilities and challenges in the United States. The company has market cap of $. It operates through three divisions: Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities , Post-Acute Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and At-Risk Youth (ARY). It currently has negative earnings. The I/DD segment offers services to adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc., produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $965.08 million. The firm offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It currently has negative earnings. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.