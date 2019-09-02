HEXO Corp. (HEXO) EPS Estimated At $-0.04; Middlesex Water Co (MSEX)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

Analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to report $-0.04 EPS on September, 12.After having $-0.03 EPS previously, HEXO Corp.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 1.49 million shares traded. HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has risen 34.51% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.51% the S&P500.

Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 56 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 53 sold and decreased their holdings in Middlesex Water Co. The investment managers in our database now hold: 8.70 million shares, up from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Middlesex Water Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 40 Increased: 46 New Position: 10.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc., produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $956.41 million. The firm offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It currently has negative earnings. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Middlesex Water Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The company has market cap of $993.42 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated and Non-Regulated. It has a 29.85 P/E ratio. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection clients in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

National Investment Services Inc Wi holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company for 8,485 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc owns 9,640 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nuance Investments Llc has 0.35% invested in the company for 120,970 shares. The Vermont-based Clean Yield Group has invested 0.33% in the stock. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,310 shares.

