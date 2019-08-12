HEXO Corp. (HEXO) EPS Estimated At $-0.04; Ing Risk Managed Natural Resources Fund (IRR) Sentiment Is 0.54

Analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to report $-0.04 EPS on September, 12.After having $-0.03 EPS previously, HEXO Corp.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 1.59 million shares traded. HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has risen 34.51% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.51% the S&P500.

Ing Risk Managed Natural Resources Fund (IRR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.54 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.32, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 7 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 13 trimmed and sold positions in Ing Risk Managed Natural Resources Fund. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 3.44 million shares, down from 3.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ing Risk Managed Natural Resources Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $103.60 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co. It currently has negative earnings. LLC.

The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.0661 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5639. About 11,955 shares traded. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (IRR) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yamana raises NPV, IRR expectations for Argentina project – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Silver Ring Value Partners – Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Sale of Two Properties for $33.2 Million – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leave It To The Experts, Buy Apollo – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yamana Gold Announces Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund for 223,315 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 216,433 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, One Capital Management Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 15,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Management Lp has invested 0.01% in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 100,716 shares.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc., produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The firm offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It currently has negative earnings. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.