HEXO Corp. (HEXO) and Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Comparison side by side

Since HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) and Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HEXO Corp.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Lipocine Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of HEXO Corp. and Lipocine Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of HEXO Corp. and Lipocine Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HEXO Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Lipocine Inc.
|0.00%
|-102.2%
|-53%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given HEXO Corp. and Lipocine Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HEXO Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Lipocine Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Lipocine Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average target price and a 9.49% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 9.15% of HEXO Corp. shares and 13.4% of Lipocine Inc. shares. 8.04% are HEXO Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.4% of Lipocine Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HEXO Corp.
|-0.23%
|-20.82%
|-45.59%
|-19.62%
|34.51%
|24.2%
|Lipocine Inc.
|3.85%
|-2.07%
|2.16%
|17.09%
|37.96%
|45.38%
For the past year HEXO Corp. was less bullish than Lipocine Inc.
Summary
HEXO Corp. beats Lipocine Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products using its oral drug delivery technology in the areas of menÂ’s and womenÂ’s health. The company offers a portfolio of proprietary product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is LPCN 1021, an oral testosterone replacement therapy designed for twice-a-day dosing that has completed Phase 3 testing. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, a next generation oral testosterone therapy product with once daily dosing that is in Phase 2 testing; and LPCN 1107, which has completed Phase 2 testing for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
