HEXO Corp. (HEXO) and Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Comparison side by side

Since HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) and Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO Corp. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Lipocine Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of HEXO Corp. and Lipocine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of HEXO Corp. and Lipocine Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Lipocine Inc. 0.00% -102.2% -53%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given HEXO Corp. and Lipocine Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Lipocine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Lipocine Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average target price and a 9.49% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.15% of HEXO Corp. shares and 13.4% of Lipocine Inc. shares. 8.04% are HEXO Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.4% of Lipocine Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HEXO Corp. -0.23% -20.82% -45.59% -19.62% 34.51% 24.2% Lipocine Inc. 3.85% -2.07% 2.16% 17.09% 37.96% 45.38%

For the past year HEXO Corp. was less bullish than Lipocine Inc.

Summary

HEXO Corp. beats Lipocine Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products using its oral drug delivery technology in the areas of menÂ’s and womenÂ’s health. The company offers a portfolio of proprietary product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is LPCN 1021, an oral testosterone replacement therapy designed for twice-a-day dosing that has completed Phase 3 testing. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, a next generation oral testosterone therapy product with once daily dosing that is in Phase 2 testing; and LPCN 1107, which has completed Phase 2 testing for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.