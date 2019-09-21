HEXO Corp. (HEXO) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Comparing side by side

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HEXO Corp.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|8.52
|N/A
|0.06
|40.83
Table 1 highlights HEXO Corp. and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides HEXO Corp. and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HEXO Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both HEXO Corp. and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.15% and 8.7% respectively. 8.04% are HEXO Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 35.79% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HEXO Corp.
|-0.23%
|-20.82%
|-45.59%
|-19.62%
|34.51%
|24.2%
|China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-11.87%
|-37.82%
|-47.98%
|-59.44%
|0%
|-57.32%
For the past year HEXO Corp. had bullish trend while China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats HEXO Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.
