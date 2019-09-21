HEXO Corp. (HEXO) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Comparing side by side

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO Corp. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.52 N/A 0.06 40.83

Table 1 highlights HEXO Corp. and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides HEXO Corp. and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HEXO Corp. and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.15% and 8.7% respectively. 8.04% are HEXO Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 35.79% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HEXO Corp. -0.23% -20.82% -45.59% -19.62% 34.51% 24.2% China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.87% -37.82% -47.98% -59.44% 0% -57.32%

For the past year HEXO Corp. had bullish trend while China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats HEXO Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.