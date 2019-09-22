Hexindai Inc. (HX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) and Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexindai Inc. 3 5.37 N/A 0.06 37.05 Yirendai Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 2.21 5.07

Demonstrates Hexindai Inc. and Yirendai Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Yirendai Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Hexindai Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Hexindai Inc. is presently more expensive than Yirendai Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hexindai Inc. and Yirendai Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexindai Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4% Yirendai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.3% of Hexindai Inc. shares and 7.2% of Yirendai Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hexindai Inc. 1.8% -7.76% -20.98% -13.41% -76.21% -9.6% Yirendai Ltd. -4.6% -19.09% -26.57% 1.82% -37.87% 4.09%

For the past year Hexindai Inc. had bearish trend while Yirendai Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hexindai Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Yirendai Ltd.

Hexindai Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an online consumer lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.