Hexindai Inc. (HX)’s Financial Results Comparing With PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF)

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) and PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexindai Inc. 2 0.00 13.18M 0.06 37.05 PPDAI Group Inc. 4 17.45 81.47M 1.89 2.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Hexindai Inc. and PPDAI Group Inc. PPDAI Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Hexindai Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Hexindai Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than PPDAI Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hexindai Inc. and PPDAI Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexindai Inc. 702,895,845.55% 4.1% 3.4% PPDAI Group Inc. 2,283,160,048.20% 49.3% 21.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.3% of Hexindai Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.5% of PPDAI Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.93% of PPDAI Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hexindai Inc. 1.8% -7.76% -20.98% -13.41% -76.21% -9.6% PPDAI Group Inc. -7.4% -12.02% -22.71% 11.82% -17.09% 7.78%

For the past year Hexindai Inc. had bearish trend while PPDAI Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PPDAI Group Inc. beats Hexindai Inc. on 11 of the 13 factors.

Hexindai Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an online consumer lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People??s Republic of China. The company provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. Its products and services include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 57 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People??s Republic of China.