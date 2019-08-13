Hexindai Inc. (HX)’s Financial Results Comparing With CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) and CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexindai Inc. 3 1.81 N/A 0.06 37.05 CPI Card Group Inc. 3 0.10 N/A -1.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Hexindai Inc. and CPI Card Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexindai Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4% CPI Card Group Inc. 0.00% 22.7% -15.9%

Liquidity

Hexindai Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, CPI Card Group Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Hexindai Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CPI Card Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.3% of Hexindai Inc. shares and 67.6% of CPI Card Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.6% are CPI Card Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hexindai Inc. 1.8% -7.76% -20.98% -13.41% -76.21% -9.6% CPI Card Group Inc. 0% -0.78% 4.96% -15.05% 22.71% 10.92%

For the past year Hexindai Inc. had bearish trend while CPI Card Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hexindai Inc. beats CPI Card Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Hexindai Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an online consumer lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through three segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States. Its products include EMV and non-EMV credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment services, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services, and card personalization and fulfillment services to prepaid debit card issuers in the United States. This segment also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The U.K. Limited segment primarily produces retail gift and loyalty cards for customers in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. This segment also provides card personalization, packaging, and fulfillment services. The company markets its products and services to national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through field-based sales representatives in the United States, Western Europe, and Canada. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.