Hexindai Inc. (HX) Reaches $2.43 After 7.00% Down Move; Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Arena Pharma (NASDAQ:ARNA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Arena Pharma had 4 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Credit Suisse maintained Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $77 target. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. See Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) latest ratings:

03/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $63 New Target: $77 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

The stock of Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.43. About 138,284 shares traded. Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) has declined 76.37% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.80% the S&P500. Some Historical HX News: 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 12/04/2018 – Hexindai Attends Lendlt Fintech USA 2018; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Names Zecheng Wang Chief Marketing Officer; 05/04/2018 – Hexindai Access Event Scheduled By SABR Capital Management; 10/04/2018 – Hexindai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SABR Capital Management; 30/05/2018 – HEXINDAI INC – APPOINTED ZECHENG WANG AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Hexindai Attends LendIt Fintech USA 2018; 13/03/2018 Hexindai Opens Sales Call Center in HefeiThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $119.57M company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $2.26 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HX worth $8.37 million less.

Hexindai Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an online consumer lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $119.57 million.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The company has market cap of $3.07 billion. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod , which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has a 4.96 P/E ratio. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

