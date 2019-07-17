Hexindai Inc. (HX) and Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) and Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexindai Inc. 3 1.77 N/A 0.33 8.56 Green Dot Corporation 61 2.40 N/A 2.19 21.70

In table 1 we can see Hexindai Inc. and Green Dot Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Green Dot Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Hexindai Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Hexindai Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Green Dot Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hexindai Inc. and Green Dot Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexindai Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12.3% Green Dot Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 4.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hexindai Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Green Dot Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Hexindai Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Green Dot Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Hexindai Inc. and Green Dot Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexindai Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Green Dot Corporation 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively Green Dot Corporation has a consensus price target of $86.67, with potential upside of 81.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.2% of Hexindai Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.6% of Green Dot Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Green Dot Corporation has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hexindai Inc. -4.44% -14.89% -3.78% -59.12% -76.37% 12% Green Dot Corporation -24.89% -23.5% -36.35% -44.7% -34.66% -40.24%

For the past year Hexindai Inc. had bullish trend while Green Dot Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Green Dot Corporation beats Hexindai Inc.

Hexindai Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an online consumer lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.