Hexindai Inc. (HX) and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) Contrasting side by side

Since Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexindai Inc. 3 1.78 N/A 0.06 37.05 Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 4 1.74 N/A 1.24 3.80

Table 1 highlights Hexindai Inc. and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Hexindai Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Hexindai Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Atlanticus Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexindai Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4% Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.00% -62.4% 3.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hexindai Inc. and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.3% and 21.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.5% of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hexindai Inc. 1.8% -7.76% -20.98% -13.41% -76.21% -9.6% Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.21% 19.72% 36.07% 33.33% 169.71% 29.67%

For the past year Hexindai Inc. has -9.6% weaker performance while Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has 29.67% stronger performance.

Hexindai Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an online consumer lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, this segment offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.