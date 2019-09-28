Hexindai Inc. (HX) and 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) and 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexindai Inc. 2 0.00 13.18M 0.06 37.05 360 Finance Inc. 10 0.00 32.49M -1.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hexindai Inc. and 360 Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexindai Inc. 679,977,299.70% 4.1% 3.4% 360 Finance Inc. 329,847,715.74% -59.4% -17.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hexindai Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor 360 Finance Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Hexindai Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than 360 Finance Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hexindai Inc. and 360 Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.3% and 1.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hexindai Inc. 1.8% -7.76% -20.98% -13.41% -76.21% -9.6% 360 Finance Inc. -5.95% -6.77% -45.7% -14.83% 0% -30.74%

For the past year Hexindai Inc. was less bearish than 360 Finance Inc.

Summary

Hexindai Inc. beats 360 Finance Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Hexindai Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an online consumer lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.