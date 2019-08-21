Hexcel New (HXL) Stock Rose While Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Decreased by $1.04 Million Its Holding; Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Maintains Stake in Cummins (CMI)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 78,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, up from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $148.04. About 547,088 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 15,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 470,980 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.57 million, down from 486,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $81.86. About 181,201 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $910.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 160,405 shares to 232,704 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Wright Investors Ser has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Wallington Asset Management Ltd reported 1,400 shares stake. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Palladium Prns Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Metropolitan Life reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cardinal Capital Mngmt owns 0.18% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,980 shares. Cordasco Ntwk holds 0.3% or 1,900 shares. Missouri-based Commerce Savings Bank has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 24,759 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 32,751 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cambiar Investors Limited Company has 210,293 shares. Caprock Gp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 42,186 are owned by Gamble Jones Invest Counsel. Raymond James Associates holds 0.06% or 245,638 shares in its portfolio.

