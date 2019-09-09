Hexcel New (HXL) Stock Rose While Menta Capital Has Increased by $351,900 Its Holding; Nike (NKE) Holder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Increased Holding

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 124.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 9,200 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $82.98. About 303,060 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 256.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 41,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 57,321 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, up from 16,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $88.83. About 2.78 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Gp has invested 0.19% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Mckinley Management Lc Delaware reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 134,700 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 73,546 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 33,625 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). 10,715 were accumulated by Jane Street Gru Llc. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communication Ltd invested in 0.02% or 14,736 shares. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.3% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated stated it has 145 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Utah Retirement Systems owns 16,001 shares. Timucuan Asset Management Fl holds 1.02M shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Minnesota-based Foundry Prtn has invested 0.07% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 23,501 shares to 41,299 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,487 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 213,493 shares to 146,736 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 16,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,142 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset Inc invested in 0.15% or 14,637 shares. Nomura Asset Management Company invested in 348,061 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.39% or 1.72 million shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 19.16 million shares. Tru Of Virginia Va has 0.1% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8,873 shares. Summit Fin Strategies holds 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 3,369 shares. Merian (Uk) Limited stated it has 1.89 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.35% or 67,700 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.53% stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.45% or 4,000 shares. Cypress Asset Tx reported 0.69% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5,972 shares. Crestwood Capital Management LP invested in 74,520 shares. Ameriprise Fin has invested 0.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

