Hexcel New (HXL) Shareholder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Holding as Valuation Rose; Autodesk (ADSK) Position Raised by Shannon River Fund Management Llc

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 207,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.26 million, up from 203,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $148.47. About 1.40 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 15,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 470,980 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.57M, down from 486,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $83.21. About 171,265 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N – FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $74.68 million for 23.37 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.