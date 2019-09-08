Hexcel New (HXL) Shareholder State Street Trimmed Position by $1.78 Million as Shares Rose; As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.12 Million

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 10,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 111,985 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.27 million, down from 122,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.76 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 25,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.17M, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $85.2. About 237,874 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N – FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45B for 16.01 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $74.68 million for 23.93 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

