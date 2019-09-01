Hexcel New (HXL) Shareholder Joho Capital Has Cut Stake by $18.69 Million; Honeywell International Stake in American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Lifted by $753,645 as Market Value Declined

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 270,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 423,053 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.26M, down from 693,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $84.15. About 440,930 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 16,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 43,710 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 27,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 604,171 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Cipher Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 15,559 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 1.72M shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys, New York-based fund reported 174,400 shares. Capital Finance Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). The North Carolina-based Endowment Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0% or 70 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Llc reported 2.00M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited holds 120,878 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc reported 17,457 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 25,022 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Bb&T Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 40,118 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.09% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Student Housing: American Campus Communities Is Playing The Long Game – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Top Housing Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Apple, Uber, F8 And Avengers – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Campus Communities Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Campus Communities Honored with Six Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Delaware reported 1,511 shares. Principal Financial Grp reported 10,468 shares. King Luther Cap holds 6,795 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 11,241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Riverhead Capital Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 4,460 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 33,474 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% or 370 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 161,107 shares. Cutter Brokerage Inc reported 11,360 shares. Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership has invested 0.52% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,535 shares. Brinker owns 36,658 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 5,892 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Company holds 30,500 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.