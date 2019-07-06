Hexcel New (HXL) Shareholder Broad Run Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Declined; New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowered Blackrock (BLK) Position by $666,547; Stock Rose

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 1,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,581 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.89 million, down from 179,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $478.69. About 307,720 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 17/04/2018 – BlackRock: Financal Impact From Deal Not Material to Earnings; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK, KYRIBA IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 09/03/2018 – DAIMLER: BLACKROCK REPORTS 4.74% STAKE, WAS 5.61%; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Change in Investment Management Fee; 26/03/2018 – DANA: UAE COURT ISSUES ANTI-SUIT INJUNCTION AGAINST BLACKROCK; 04/04/2018 – Junk Bond Investors Becoming More Picky, Says BlackRock’s Rieder; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Announces Results of Shareholder Vote at Joint Special Meeting Relating to Reorganizations of Three New Jersey Municipal Closed-End Funds; 05/03/2018 REG-Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.); 22/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Blocklisting – Interim Review

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 28.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 724,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.04M, down from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $81.39. About 208,996 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 18.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.75 per share. HXL’s profit will be $75.55 million for 22.86 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co invested in 1,535 shares or 0% of the stock. Loomis Sayles & LP stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). 116,900 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. 489,222 were reported by Nordea Management. Kansas-based Mariner has invested 0.01% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc holds 27,615 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Da Davidson holds 0.03% or 27,327 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 6,210 shares. Trinity Street Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 6.57% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2,995 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 5,892 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv owns 37,571 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 1,599 shares. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.01% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Whittier Communications Of Nevada invested in 0% or 620 shares.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Union Co (NYSE:WU) by 37,071 shares to 691,209 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 7,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Hill Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on July, 15. They expect $6.82 EPS, up 2.40% or $0.16 from last year’s $6.66 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.05B for 17.55 P/E if the $6.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.61 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.