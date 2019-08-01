Hexcel New (HXL) Share Value Rose While Joho Capital Cut Its Holding by $18.69 Million; Pfizer Com (PFE) Holder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Lowered Its Holding as Stock Declined

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 270,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 423,053 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.26M, down from 693,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.51. About 322,294 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Sales $2B; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 29.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 29,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 68,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 97,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.24. About 41.07M shares traded or 72.63% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 18/04/2018 – N4 Pharma Starts Generic Viagra Clinical Trial; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer Biosimilar RETACRIT (Epoetin Alfa-Epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer said its study to test safety and effectiveness of its anti-smoking treatment Chantix in adolescent smokers failed to meet the main goal; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES 294.3B YEN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Lc reported 10,420 shares. 4,100 are held by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0.01% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Captrust Advsrs holds 1,513 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Monroe Bank And Tru Mi stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Snyder Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 190,397 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 727,347 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests accumulated 0% or 221 shares. Hood River Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested 1.12% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Channing Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 2.54% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 796,872 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Menta Capital Llc owns 9,200 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Cap Guardian Co owns 0.05% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 52,098 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $74.88 million for 23.16 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) reported 9,865 shares. Birch Hill Invest Limited Liability stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc Inc owns 0.27% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 12,126 shares. Sol Mgmt reported 34,606 shares. Linscomb Williams reported 137,495 shares. Aimz Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Strategic Finance Incorporated holds 0.82% or 139,957 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Advsr Ltd Company has invested 1.41% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mcgowan Grp Asset Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 8.32M were accumulated by Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Jolley Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 129,248 shares for 3.97% of their portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 21,325 shares. Liberty Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 9,597 shares. Northstar Inv Advisors Ltd Co invested in 0.15% or 19,464 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 2.82 million shares.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) by 13,123 shares to 14,744 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

