Hexcel New (HXL) Holder Lateef Investment Management LP Decreased Position; Raytheon Co (RTN) Stock Price Rose While Farmers Trust Co Has Lifted Holding

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 27.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 4,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 20,583 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75M, up from 16,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $189.41. About 1.20M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 45,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 371,564 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, down from 417,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $82.93. About 388,634 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,981 shares to 367,889 shares, valued at $16.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $74.79M for 23.29 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Thoughts on Hexcel – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hexcel to Acquire ARC Technologies NYSE:HXL – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hexcel declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hexcel Corporation Announces Voluntary Delisting from Euronext Paris – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Hexcel Corporation (HXL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Epoch Prtn Inc has invested 1.26% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 15,612 shares. Camarda Finance Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Captrust Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). 27,327 are owned by Da Davidson And. 291,587 were accumulated by Scout. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 33,625 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.02% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 51,365 shares. Albion Fincl Ut holds 7,482 shares. Mitchell Capital Mgmt holds 72,070 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.28% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Smithfield Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 1,377 shares. Markel invested in 0.17% or 146,000 shares. Atria Invs Ltd has invested 0.03% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Gam Holding Ag holds 0.02% or 5,418 shares.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5,325 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,636 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Raytheon, Rheinmetall expand team for US Army combat vehicle competition – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Company (RTN) – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.