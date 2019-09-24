Hexcel New (HXL) Holder Broad Run Investment Management Has Cut Position; As Panhandle Oil And Gas (PHX) Valuation Declined, Holder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Lowered Position by $323,245

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 74,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.21 million, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $83.02. About 277,504 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES; 08/05/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (PHX) by 66.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.93% . The institutional investor held 12,644 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165,000, down from 37,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 29,772 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 41.24% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Adult Day Health Care- Florida Panhandle Base and 4 option years -; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Panhandle-Plains Student Loan Transaction Following Appointment Of Nelnet Servicing, Llc As Subservicer; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS- BLACKOUT PERIOD TO BEGIN ON APRIL 25, AND EXPECTED TO END THE WEEK OF MAY 20, 2018, OR LATER IF DATA TRANSFER DELAYS OCCUR; 28/05/2018 – Subtropical Storm Alberto made landfall near Laguna Beach in the Florida Panhandle on Monday afternoon before crawling inland; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 5, 2018, CO SENT A BLACKOUT TRADING RESTRICTION NOTICE TO ITS EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHX); 28/05/2018 – Between four and eight inches (10-25 centimeters) of rain could pummel Florida Panhandle, eastern and central Alabama, and western Georgia before the storm moves on; 16/05/2018 – Minto Communities, Margaritaville Holdings and The St. Joe Company Announce Plans for the Next LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Location in the Panhandle of Florida

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PHX shares while 17 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 9.67 million shares or 1.47% less from 9.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Ins stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 177,201 shares. Alphaone Invest Ser Limited Liability invested in 38,355 shares or 0.39% of the stock. 19,712 are held by Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 38,754 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Deprince Race & Zollo reported 0.13% stake. Bridgeway Capital Management accumulated 41,994 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Invest accumulated 1,238 shares or 0% of the stock. Weber Alan W stated it has 14,436 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn reported 145,333 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 7,522 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Moreover, Pnc Fin Services Gru has 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 13,033 shares. 2,361 are owned by Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $122.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,057 shares to 29,071 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Analysts await Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to report earnings on December, 10. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PHX’s profit will be $655,548 for 91.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $145,607 activity. Fraser Christopher T. also bought $44,560 worth of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) on Tuesday, August 27. Webb Freda Rose bought 3,000 shares worth $41,250. $45,777 worth of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) shares were bought by STEPHENS CHAD L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold HXL shares while 119 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 73.33 million shares or 1.08% more from 72.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 923,577 shares. Hm Payson Comm invested in 0% or 200 shares. Connable Office Incorporated reported 8,568 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 150,347 shares. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.51M shares. Citadel Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 140,075 shares. 20,342 were accumulated by Greenwood Assoc Ltd Liability. Creative Planning stated it has 3,034 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T State Bank reported 10,469 shares stake. Earnest Prns Ltd Llc holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 2.65M shares. Martin Currie Limited has 64,506 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has invested 0.54% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Swiss Bancorporation reported 157,900 shares stake. Harvey Capital Mgmt invested in 0.16% or 4,000 shares. 99,185 are held by Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $75.73 million for 23.32 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.