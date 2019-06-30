Hexcel (HXL) Share Value Declined While Hood River Capital Management Has Decreased by $7.58 Million Its Holding; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Shareholder Ws Management Lllp Lowered Its Position by $2.26 Million as Share Price Declined

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp (HXL) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 109,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 322,464 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.30 million, down from 432,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $80.88. About 2.32 million shares traded or 380.94% up from the average. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Sales $2B; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N – FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – REPURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED FROM CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND, IF NEEDED, COMPANY’S EXISTING LOAN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 322,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.26 million shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.08 million, down from 8.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $714.88M market cap company. The stock increased 5.11% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 773,419 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has risen 0.89% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT BOARD BOOSTED TO 10 DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Rtg To “B-‘; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessme; 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Track Record of Negative Free Operating Cash Flow; 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessment Capabilities, and Core Curriculum; 23/03/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL PULLS HOUGHTON DEAL FROM EU REVIEW

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 18.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.75 per share. HXL’s profit will be $75.55M for 22.72 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.95% EPS growth.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sage Therapeuti (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 208,942 shares to 350,368 shares, valued at $55.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp (NYSE:SEM) by 498,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Analysts await Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 117.65% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. HMHC’s profit will be $3.72M for 48.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.16% EPS growth.