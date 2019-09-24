Hexcel (HXL) Position Raised by Timucuan Asset Management Inc; As Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Wasatch Advisors Has Increased Position

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 77,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 235,548 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.40 million, up from 157,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $36.84. About 468,792 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN- PURCHASED INVENTORY ENTERED INTO NEW LEASES WITH STORES’ LANDLORD AND OFFERED EMPLOYMENT TO LONE STAR TEAM AT ALL 3 STORES LOCATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 3.3% of Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 51,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.27M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $83.02. About 259,582 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – REPURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED FROM CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND, IF NEEDED, COMPANY’S EXISTING LOAN FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

