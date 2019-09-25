Hexcel (HXL) Market Valuation Rose While Timucuan Asset Management Has Raised Stake; Altria (MO) Holder Keystone Financial Planning Has Raised Its Stake by $301,928 as Valuation Declined

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 51,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.27M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $82.4. About 184,440 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Altria (MO) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 6,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 100,687 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77M, up from 94,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Altria for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 19.58 million shares traded or 87.94% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold HXL shares while 119 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 73.33 million shares or 1.08% more from 72.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

