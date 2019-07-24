Hexcel Corporation (HXL)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

This is a contrast between Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) and The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexcel Corporation 71 3.06 N/A 3.19 21.98 The Boeing Company 374 2.09 N/A 17.48 19.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Hexcel Corporation and The Boeing Company. The Boeing Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Hexcel Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Hexcel Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The Boeing Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hexcel Corporation and The Boeing Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexcel Corporation 0.00% 21% 9.8% The Boeing Company 0.00% 0% 8.7%

Risk and Volatility

Hexcel Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Competitively, The Boeing Company’s 31.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hexcel Corporation is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, The Boeing Company has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Hexcel Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The Boeing Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Hexcel Corporation and The Boeing Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexcel Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 The Boeing Company 2 3 5 2.50

Hexcel Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -2.01% and an $82 average target price. Meanwhile, The Boeing Company’s average target price is $431.38, while its potential upside is 15.63%. The results provided earlier shows that The Boeing Company appears more favorable than Hexcel Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hexcel Corporation and The Boeing Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 69.6%. 0.4% are Hexcel Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are The Boeing Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hexcel Corporation -1.07% 2.05% -1.72% 13.31% 0.26% 22.31% The Boeing Company -3.92% -7.94% -15.82% -6.42% 0.3% 7.18%

For the past year Hexcel Corporation was more bullish than The Boeing Company.

Summary

Hexcel Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors The Boeing Company.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates used in various applications, including military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, transport, and other industrial applications. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, helicopter blades, spars, and tip caps; aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components used in helicopter blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces; and geometric parts for commercial aircrafts, including window frames, primary structure brackets, and fittings, as well as for certain industrial applications. The company sells products directly through its sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors and manufacturer representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Russia, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Airplanes, Boeing Military Aircraft, Network & Space Systems, Global Services & Support, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for various passenger and cargo requirements; and provides related support services to the commercial airline industry. This segment also offers aviation services support, aircraft modifications, spare parts, training, maintenance documents, and technical advice to commercial and government customers. The Boeing Military Aircraft segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies manned and unmanned military aircraft, and weapons systems for global strike, vertical lift, and autonomous systems, as well as mobility, surveillance, and engagement. The Network & Space Systems segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies strategic defense and intelligence systems, satellite systems, and space exploration products. The Global Services & Support segment provides integrated logistics services comprising supply chain management and engineering support; maintenance, modification, and upgrades for aircraft; and training systems and government services that include pilot and maintenance training. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating and finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.