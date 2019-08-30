Hexcel Corporation (HXL) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) is a company in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Hexcel Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.94% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hexcel Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.08% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Hexcel Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexcel Corporation 0.00% 21.80% 10.00% Industry Average 24.68% 35.74% 8.37%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Hexcel Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hexcel Corporation N/A 75 24.31 Industry Average 599.28M 2.43B 31.35

Hexcel Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Hexcel Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexcel Corporation 0 3 4 2.57 Industry Average 1.33 2.25 2.50 2.48

With average price target of $84.43, Hexcel Corporation has a potential upside of 0.57%. As a group, Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies have a potential upside of 49.60%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Hexcel Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hexcel Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hexcel Corporation -2.17% 0.59% 15.76% 20.31% 19.53% 42.59% Industry Average 2.70% 4.48% 12.27% 30.37% 33.16% 39.64%

For the past year Hexcel Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Hexcel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Hexcel Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.97 and has 2.15 Quick Ratio. Hexcel Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hexcel Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Hexcel Corporation is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.08. Competitively, Hexcel Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.02 which is 2.14% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Hexcel Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Hexcel Corporation’s competitors beat Hexcel Corporation.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates used in various applications, including military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, transport, and other industrial applications. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, helicopter blades, spars, and tip caps; aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components used in helicopter blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces; and geometric parts for commercial aircrafts, including window frames, primary structure brackets, and fittings, as well as for certain industrial applications. The company sells products directly through its sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors and manufacturer representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Russia, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.