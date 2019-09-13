Hexcel Corporation (HXL) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) and its rivals on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hexcel Corporation has 94.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 66.94% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.2% of Hexcel Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.08% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Hexcel Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexcel Corporation 0.00% 21.80% 10.00% Industry Average 24.68% 35.74% 8.37%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Hexcel Corporation and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hexcel Corporation N/A 75 24.31 Industry Average 599.28M 2.43B 31.35

Hexcel Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Hexcel Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Hexcel Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexcel Corporation 0 2 4 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.12 2.55

$85.5 is the average target price of Hexcel Corporation, with a potential upside of 4.83%. As a group, Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies have a potential upside of 47.75%. Based on the data shown earlier, Hexcel Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hexcel Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hexcel Corporation -2.17% 0.59% 15.76% 20.31% 19.53% 42.59% Industry Average 2.70% 4.48% 12.27% 30.37% 33.16% 39.64%

For the past year Hexcel Corporation was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Hexcel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Hexcel Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.97 and has 2.15 Quick Ratio. Hexcel Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hexcel Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Hexcel Corporation is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.08. Competitively, Hexcel Corporation’s rivals are 2.14% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Dividends

Hexcel Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hexcel Corporation’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Hexcel Corporation.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates used in various applications, including military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, transport, and other industrial applications. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, helicopter blades, spars, and tip caps; aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components used in helicopter blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces; and geometric parts for commercial aircrafts, including window frames, primary structure brackets, and fittings, as well as for certain industrial applications. The company sells products directly through its sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors and manufacturer representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Russia, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.