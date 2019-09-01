Hexcel Corporation (HXL) and CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Comparing side by side

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) and CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) compete with each other in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexcel Corporation 75 3.02 N/A 3.36 24.31 CAE Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 0.94 28.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Hexcel Corporation and CAE Inc. CAE Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Hexcel Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Hexcel Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than CAE Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Hexcel Corporation and CAE Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexcel Corporation 0.00% 21.8% 10% CAE Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 5.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.08 shows that Hexcel Corporation is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, CAE Inc. has beta of 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hexcel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, CAE Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Hexcel Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CAE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Hexcel Corporation and CAE Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexcel Corporation 0 3 4 2.57 CAE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hexcel Corporation has an average target price of $84.43, and a 0.33% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hexcel Corporation and CAE Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 73.3%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Hexcel Corporation shares. Comparatively, CAE Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hexcel Corporation -2.17% 0.59% 15.76% 20.31% 19.53% 42.59% CAE Inc. -1.28% 0.04% 16.16% 25.92% 33% 46.92%

For the past year Hexcel Corporation has weaker performance than CAE Inc.

Summary

Hexcel Corporation beats CAE Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates used in various applications, including military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, transport, and other industrial applications. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, helicopter blades, spars, and tip caps; aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components used in helicopter blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces; and geometric parts for commercial aircrafts, including window frames, primary structure brackets, and fittings, as well as for certain industrial applications. The company sells products directly through its sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors and manufacturer representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Russia, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs, manufactures, and markets simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical and allied healthcare students, as well as clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals, and defense organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.