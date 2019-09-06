Hexcel Corporation (HXL) and AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Contrasting side by side

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) and AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) compete with each other in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexcel Corporation 75 3.04 N/A 3.36 24.31 AAR Corp. 36 0.75 N/A 2.23 18.75

Table 1 demonstrates Hexcel Corporation and AAR Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AAR Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Hexcel Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Hexcel Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than AAR Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexcel Corporation 0.00% 21.8% 10% AAR Corp. 0.00% 0.8% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

Hexcel Corporation has a beta of 1.08 and its 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. AAR Corp.’s 1.19 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hexcel Corporation are 2.2 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor AAR Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. AAR Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hexcel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Hexcel Corporation and AAR Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexcel Corporation 0 3 4 2.57 AAR Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Hexcel Corporation has a consensus target price of $84.43, and a -0.90% downside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of AAR Corp. is $46.67, which is potential 6.53% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that AAR Corp. seems more appealing than Hexcel Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.1% of Hexcel Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.7% of AAR Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Hexcel Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.6% of AAR Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hexcel Corporation -2.17% 0.59% 15.76% 20.31% 19.53% 42.59% AAR Corp. -1.64% 14.5% 24.51% 13.35% -10.06% 12.1%

For the past year Hexcel Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than AAR Corp.

Summary

Hexcel Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors AAR Corp.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates used in various applications, including military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, transport, and other industrial applications. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, helicopter blades, spars, and tip caps; aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components used in helicopter blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces; and geometric parts for commercial aircrafts, including window frames, primary structure brackets, and fittings, as well as for certain industrial applications. The company sells products directly through its sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors and manufacturer representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Russia, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based logistics programs in support of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and foreign governments. In addition, it offers airframe inspection, maintenance, repair and overhaul, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionic and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; repairs and overhauls landing gears, wheels, and brakes; and sells and leases used commercial aircraft. The companyÂ’s Expeditionary Services segment provides products and services supporting the movement of equipment and personnel by the U.S. DoD, foreign governments, and non-governmental organizations. Its expeditionary airlift services offer fixed- and rotary-wing flight operations, such as search and rescue operations, and transporting personnel and cargo. This segment also designs, manufactures, and repairs transportation pallets, and various containers and shelters, as well as composite materials for commercial, business, and military aircraft; and provides engineering, design, and system integration services for command and control systems. The company primarily markets and sells products and services through its employees and foreign sales representatives. As of May 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of two aircraft owned through joint ventures. AAR CORP. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois.