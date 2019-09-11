Hexavest Upped Suncor Energy Co L (SU) Holding by $44.56 Million; As Best Buy (BBY) Share Value Rose, Gyroscope Capital Management Group Boosted Stake

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 65.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 46,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 118,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66M, up from 71,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 323,876 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Benefits From Strong Consumer Confidence; 25/05/2018 – Best Buy: Don’t Touch That Omnichannel; 18/04/2018 – Former tech rivals announced Best Buy will begin selling 10 models of the Amazon Fire TV in the U.S. this summer; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy 1Q EPS 72c; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY TO INTRODUCE OVER TEN 4K & HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s big sell-off could soon be a buying opportunity, says market watcher (via @TradingNation); 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Best Buy To ‘BBB’ On Better-Than-Expected Results

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc Co L (SU) by 9676.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 1.39M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.61 million, up from 14,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc Co L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.84. About 328,196 shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Ab (EZU) by 361,448 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $44.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group Ltdco L (NYSE:RE) by 14,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,422 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia Util (NYSE:BNS).

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N (Put) by 318,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $22,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 66,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,229 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

