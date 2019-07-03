Hexavest Upped Its Accenture Plc Co L (ACN) Stake; Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Sentiment Is 1.84

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 101 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 55 sold and reduced their stakes in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 70.99 million shares, down from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 45 Increased: 56 New Position: 45.

Hexavest Inc increased Accenture Plc Co L (ACN) stake by 8.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hexavest Inc acquired 50,954 shares as Accenture Plc Co L (ACN)’s stock rose 10.99%. The Hexavest Inc holds 636,370 shares with $112.01M value, up from 585,416 last quarter. Accenture Plc Co L now has $120.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $188.6. About 1.74M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner

Hexavest Inc decreased Ishares Ab (FXI) stake by 20,123 shares to 148,516 valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oceanagold Corp Tive (OCANF) stake by 217,583 shares and now owns 398,025 shares. Transalta Corp Co L (NYSE:TAC) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 17 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight” on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, March 29. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ACN in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 16 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 8 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Casualty has invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 1,210 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Penobscot Invest Management holds 0.97% or 25,980 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Twin Tree Mgmt LP has 0.01% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 9,805 shares. 4,556 are owned by Grand Jean Capital Mngmt Inc. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 8,279 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Lc stated it has 9,459 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 8,801 shares. Financial Bank Of The West invested 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Greenleaf Trust has 0.04% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 13,550 shares. Coastline Commerce has invested 0.8% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.65% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 3.10M shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. 31,933 are owned by Bragg.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.52 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. It has a 1488.75 P/E ratio. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; satellite communications; technical and training solutions; modular systems; and defense and rocket support services.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. holds 13.54% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for 738,757 shares. S Squared Technology Llc owns 974,739 shares or 11.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Managed Asset Portfolios Llc has 4.4% invested in the company for 1.14 million shares. The Washington-based Icm Asset Management Inc Wa has invested 3.88% in the stock. Daruma Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.09 million shares.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24M for 148.88 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

