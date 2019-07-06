Hexavest Trimmed Its Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Market Valuation Rose; Folketrygdfondet Decreased Novo (NVO) Position by $24.96 Million

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 131,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 261,660 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.58M, down from 392,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $208.11. About 1.03M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76M, down from 5.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 1.40M shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 27/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN IN PACT TO LICENSE LPA1 RECEPTOR PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION PART OF CO’S 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 14.0 BLN TO BE EXECUTED DURING 12 MONTHS PERIOD FROM 1 FEBRUARY 2018; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 15/05/2018 – Team Novo Nordisk Partners With NormaTec For State-of-the-Art Athlete Recovery; 30/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 2nd Wk, Contrave Advances: Obesity; 29/05/2018 – OMX Copenhagen 20 Falls 1.7% to 967.39; Novo Nordisk Leads; 21/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk says haemophilia drug data support clinical profile

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realty Income Corp Co (NYSE:O) by 42,100 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $77.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Tive (NYSE:PSX) by 49,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp Ce (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset LP stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Old Point Trust Financial Services N A reported 14,967 shares. State Bank invested in 0.52% or 23,701 shares. Inv House Ltd Llc reported 6,600 shares stake. Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt has 1,804 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Huntington National Bank has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 6,288 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Company reported 90,462 shares stake. 2,484 are held by Ashfield Prtnrs Limited Liability. 65,424 are held by Bokf Na. Argent Communication accumulated 0.65% or 32,114 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel reported 14,425 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 45,406 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.33% or 342,958 shares. Bangor Fincl Bank has invested 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10B for 22.72 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

