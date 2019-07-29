Hexavest Stake in Transalta Co L (TAC) Decreased by $2.17 Million as Stock Price Rose; Johnson Investment Counsel Has Decreased Signature Bank Ny (SBNY) Holding by $484,480; Market Value Declined

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Transalta Corp Co L (TAC) by 56.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 309,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 238,358 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 547,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Transalta Corp Co L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.08. About 37,723 shares traded. TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) has risen 25.14% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TAC News: 08/05/2018 – Transalta’s Tremblay Cites Desire to Be Closer to Family; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -SEES 2018 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FROM $750 MLN TO $800 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Transalta Sees 2018 Funds From Operations C$750 Million-C$800 Million; 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q EPS 26c; 21/03/2018 – EthosEnergy Awarded Multi-Million CAD Major Maintenance Contract by TransAlta Corporation; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA SEES FY COMP EBITDA C$1B TO C$1.05B, EST. C$1B; 08/05/2018 – Transalta 1Q EPS C$0.23; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE EBITDA $1,000 MLN TO $1,050 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q Rev C$125M; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.23

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Signature Bank Ny (SBNY) by 30.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,450 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 12,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Signature Bank Ny for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $126.36. About 68,437 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc C by 108,145 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $35.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dte Energy Co Ce (NYSE:DTE) by 34,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 564,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Util (NYSE:BABA).

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 65,811 shares to 279,879 shares, valued at $23.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 12,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

