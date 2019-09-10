Hexavest Stake in Telus Co L (TU) Cut by $3.59 Million as Share Value Declined; Fiduciary Management Has Cut Its Eplus (PLUS) Position by $1.43 Million as Shares Declined

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Eplus Inc. (PLUS) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 16,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.01% . The institutional investor held 799,701 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.81M, down from 815,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Eplus Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.84. About 95,419 shares traded. ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has declined 22.55% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUS News: 30/05/2018 – ePlus Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 29/05/2018 – EPlus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPlus Expands Executive Management Team With Darren Raiguel as Oper Chief; 24/05/2018 – ePlus 4Q EPS 65c; 19/04/2018 – ePlus to Sponsor and Present at the CyberHub Summit; 26/04/2018 – EPlus Announces Stk Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – ePlus Expands Executive Management Team with Chief Operating Officer; 28/03/2018 ePlus at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ ePlus inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUS); 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp Co L (TU) by 43.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 97,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The hedge fund held 127,333 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 224,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp Co L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.63. About 448,990 shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Companies With High Forward Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Stocks to Load Up on Today â€” and Get Rich on Tomorrow – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Our Perceived Risk Tolerance Levels Have Drifted Out Of Whack – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Should You Buy Telus (TSX:T) Stock for Your TFSA? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TELUS launches Home Assistant, giving TELUS Optik TV customers hands-free voice control – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TU’s profit will be $323.06M for 16.65 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iamgold Corp Ab (NYSE:IAG) by 247,993 shares to 3.22M shares, valued at $11.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 295,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp Co L (NYSE:SYY).

More notable recent ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pivotal Software (PVTL) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2 – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Stock Reports: Micron, Sinopec, Celgene & More – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How Much Is Anheuser-Busch InBevâ€™s Deleveraging Program Expected To Add To Its EPS? – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How to Play This Dip for 7.7% Dividends, 200% Payout Growth – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Volt Information Sciences (VISI) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PLUS shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 12.23 million shares or 3.83% less from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 20,491 shares in its portfolio. Oberweis Asset has 0.04% invested in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) for 2,500 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,070 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 826 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd, a Michigan-based fund reported 411 shares. Moreover, Ghp Investment Advisors has 0.05% invested in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 17,705 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 0.01% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 14,036 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Chatham Incorporated has 20,555 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Ftb reported 273 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has 0.1% invested in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Principal Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 112,421 shares.

Analysts await ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.53 per share. PLUS’s profit will be $13.81 million for 20.55 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by ePlus inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.