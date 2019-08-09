Hexavest Raised Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $69.49 Million; Stock Value Rose; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Lowered Its Stake in Stag Indl Com (STAG) by $5.80 Million

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Stag Indl Inc Com (STAG) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 199,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 576,261 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.09M, down from 776,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 263,623 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 115064.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 295,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 295,974 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.69M, up from 257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $276.52. About 2.38 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stag Industrial Q2 EBITDAre rises 16% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Stag Industrial a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) CEO Ben Butcher on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “STAG Industrial Closes New $200 Million Unsecured Term Loan – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital Incorporated invested in 0.6% or 847,945 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 466,000 shares. 28,418 were accumulated by Cambridge Inv Research. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). 81,878 were accumulated by Raymond James Advsrs Inc. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 24,023 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Forward Ltd Liability has 210,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Real Management Limited owns 2.41% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 129,200 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl accumulated 537,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2,410 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 500 shares. Quadrant Capital Ltd Llc reported 33,112 shares stake. Cetera Advsrs has invested 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (NYSE:PNC) by 45,265 shares to 57,691 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp Com (NYSE:KSS) by 72,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp Com (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management Inc has 3,157 shares. Waratah Ltd owns 9,748 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1.38M shares. Hilltop Inc holds 0.54% or 10,888 shares. First Foundation Advisors invested in 90,877 shares or 1.27% of the stock. 2.79 million were reported by Lone Pine Cap Ltd. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 3.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 59,675 shares. Fairfield Bush And owns 2,155 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 125,132 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas accumulated 1,322 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Ltd has 202,578 shares. Arrow Corp holds 0.27% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 4,972 shares. Moreover, Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Company has 0.16% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Egerton Cap (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.45M shares or 4.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “#CryptoCorner: Walmart (NYSE: $WMT) Applies for Libra-like Stablecoin Patent, Mastercard (NYSE: $MA) and Nexo Launch Crypto Credit Card, AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Announces $100K Blockchain Competition and Brave Launches Twitter Tipping Feature – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jeff Auxier Comments on Mastercard – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltdco L (NYSE:RE) by 14,153 shares to 56,422 shares, valued at $12.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheaton Precious Metco L by 17,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 543,134 shares, and cut its stake in Edison Intl Ce (NYSE:EIX).