Hexavest Raised Its Mastercard Cos (MA) Position; Eaton Vance Management Has Boosted Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake By $1.25 Million

Eaton Vance Management increased Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) stake by 25.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management acquired 32,810 shares as Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 163,215 shares with $6.28M value, up from 130,405 last quarter. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation now has $31.48B valuation. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 9.28M shares traded or 21.30% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c

Hexavest Inc increased Mastercard Inc Cos (MA) stake by 51.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hexavest Inc acquired 152,420 shares as Mastercard Inc Cos (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Hexavest Inc holds 448,394 shares with $118.61M value, up from 295,974 last quarter. Mastercard Inc Cos now has $273.05B valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use

Eaton Vance Management decreased Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) stake by 4,765 shares to 37,153 valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stake by 50,356 shares and now owns 1.23 million shares. Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Invest Rech holds 45,657 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1,538 shares. Minnesota-based Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Gabelli Company Investment Advisers reported 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Fruth Mgmt reported 0.47% stake. Norinchukin Bankshares The accumulated 115,547 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.1% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 20,106 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com reported 8.03M shares. Grp Inc Inc One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0.09% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Prudential Public Llc has 331,094 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Scheer Rowlett Assoc Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 3.43% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com reported 68 shares. Motco holds 0% or 173 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department holds 0% or 265 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 12.01% above currents $38.4 stock price. Newmont Mining had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of NEM in report on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $4500 target in Wednesday, July 3 report. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by FBR Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold” rating.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold $2.20 million worth of stock or 7,950 shares. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Among 11 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $259 lowest target. $302.27’s average target is 12.31% above currents $269.13 stock price. Mastercard had 20 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MA in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 6. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 16 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ancora Lc has 0.42% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Capital Mgmt Associate reported 1.61% stake. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.72% stake. Virtu Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) holds 1.6% or 75,000 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt reported 1,909 shares. Of Vermont owns 67,693 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 3,081 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Washington Trust Co reported 1,083 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment invested in 0.02% or 189 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 7,195 shares. Eulav Asset Management has 125,900 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Holding Limited reported 2.38% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Zacks Inv Management holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 49,174 shares. Overbrook Management owns 1.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 21,790 shares.