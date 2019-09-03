Hexavest Raised Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ); As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Holder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Trimmed by $363,825 Its Stake

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 78,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.93M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 4.47M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,550 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, down from 18,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – While Apple products still get prominent placement in university bookstores, Google’s low-cost Chromebooks have surged to over half of all computing devices shipped to schools; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-Inspired Fun Win; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 10/05/2018 – Apple scraps Irish data […]; 30/05/2018 – Variety: Apple Orders Emily Dickinson Series With Hailee Steinfeld Set to Star; 21/03/2018 – Apple: BlueFin Slashes iPhone Estimates for 2018; ‘Challenging’ Environment — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims Apple at work on 11-inch iPad Pro, no new iPhones in first half of 2018; 15/05/2018 – The Cable – Germany, Treasuries & Apple

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana & Invest Mngmt Com invested in 2.57% or 26,086 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Company invested in 239,752 shares or 4.24% of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1.45 million shares or 1.9% of the stock. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 12,919 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Swedbank reported 5.18M shares or 4.68% of all its holdings. Pecaut holds 59,894 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Incorporated Pa owns 2,132 shares. Moreover, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins has 9.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 77,000 shares. Cannell Peter B accumulated 2.13% or 290,293 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank Company invested 3.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shikiar Asset Management Inc has 100,259 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 117,500 shares for 4.06% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Stockton owns 24,548 shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Cna Fincl accumulated 0.46% or 11,500 shares.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 99,482 shares to 281,634 shares, valued at $14.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 84,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (EBND).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.59B for 18.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp Ce (NYSE:EXC) by 13,132 shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $98.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp Co L (NYSE:TU) by 97,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,333 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Co L (NYSE:TD).