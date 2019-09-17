Hexavest Raised Citigroup (C) Holding By $34.77 Million; Smith Moore & Company Has Boosted Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake

Hexavest Inc increased Citigroup Inc Inc (C) stake by 72.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hexavest Inc acquired 496,723 shares as Citigroup Inc Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Hexavest Inc holds 1.18M shares with $82.71 million value, up from 684,390 last quarter. Citigroup Inc Inc now has $157.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $69.83. About 10.59M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Citigroup’s Earnings in Line with Expectations; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 2.57 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 09/03/2018 – “Amazing” demographics in Africa â€” and providing jobs for the continent’s vast young population â€” is an area of opportunity, one Citigroup expert told CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Restricts Some Gun Sales by Its Customers (Correct); 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 18/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 20/04/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY

Smith Moore & Company increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 14.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Moore & Company acquired 3,930 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)'s stock rose 12.49%. The Smith Moore & Company holds 30,939 shares with $3.39M value, up from 27,009 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $299.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $119.75.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv stated it has 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). White Pine Cap Ltd Co has 0.38% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pzena Investment Management Lc has 2.88% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Letko Brosseau And Assoc Incorporated invested in 2.11% or 2.99M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3.46M shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.69% or 126,273 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division holds 9,879 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 726,251 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Wade G W & Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Narwhal Capital Mgmt accumulated 133,266 shares. Whittier holds 218,017 shares. Macroview Investment Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fosun Ltd has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 3,523 shares. Park Oh invested in 0.01% or 3,523 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 23.16% above currents $69.83 stock price. Citigroup had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $99 target. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight”.

Hexavest Inc decreased Melco Resorts & Ent (NASDAQ:MPEL) stake by 18,823 shares to 550,576 valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Metro Inc (MTRAF) stake by 16,307 shares and now owns 675,468 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -1.46% below currents $119.75 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, June 28. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 31. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank.

