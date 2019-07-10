Hexavest Raised Accenture Plc Co L (ACN) Holding By $8.97 Million; ADAMERA MINERALS ORDINARY SHARES C (DDNFF) Shorts Up By 234%

ADAMERA MINERALS CORP ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:DDNFF) had an increase of 234% in short interest. DDNFF’s SI was 33,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 234% from 10,000 shares previously. It closed at $0.0255 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Hexavest Inc increased Accenture Plc Co L (ACN) stake by 8.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hexavest Inc acquired 50,954 shares as Accenture Plc Co L (ACN)’s stock rose 10.99%. The Hexavest Inc holds 636,370 shares with $112.01M value, up from 585,416 last quarter. Accenture Plc Co L now has $121.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $191.09. About 1.20 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 13/03/2018 – Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 16 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 13. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 29 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ACN in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 2,900 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 10,658 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 44,410 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.98% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). West Oak Ltd Llc holds 1.59% or 14,442 shares in its portfolio. Art Ltd Liability reported 16,071 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A has 0.03% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Llc holds 0.18% or 8,624 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,837 shares. Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 5,845 shares. Schroder Mgmt Gru stated it has 0.17% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset holds 2.58% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 35,174 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Comm reported 0.05% stake. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.24% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Canada Pension Plan Board has 14,600 shares.

Hexavest Inc decreased Transcanada Corp Co L (NYSE:TRP) stake by 118,678 shares to 226,063 valued at $10.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Edison Intl Ce (NYSE:EIX) stake by 534,957 shares and now owns 6,404 shares. Carnival Corp Ce (NYSE:CCL) was reduced too.