Hexavest Position in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) Decreased by $766,458 as Market Valuation Declined; Rutabaga Capital Management Has Lifted Its Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) Position by $454,775 as Stock Value Declined

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 90,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.02% . The hedge fund held 885,328 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64 million, up from 794,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Houston Wire & Cable Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.68. About 8,198 shares traded. Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) has declined 40.00% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HWCC News: 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chem Co Inc (EMN) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 9,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The hedge fund held 340,967 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.54 million, down from 350,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.59. About 649,678 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Udr Inc Ckr (NYSE:UDR) by 40,664 shares to 860,135 shares, valued at $38.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $273.98M for 8.95 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $350.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 39,046 shares to 968,384 shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $325,834 activity. 7,015 shares were bought by Yetman G Gary, worth $38,310. $12,180 worth of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) was bought by Reymond Robert L on Tuesday, March 26. POKLUDA JAMES L III also bought $39,000 worth of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) on Wednesday, August 28. 970 shares were bought by Micklas Christopher M., worth $5,015.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.33 in 2019Q1.