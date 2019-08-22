Hexavest Maintains Stake in Kroger Co N (KR); As Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Shares Rose, Holder Westwood Global Investments Has Increased Its Position

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co N (KR) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 98,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.83M, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 3.47 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – KROGER – NEW DEAL WITH OCADO NOT EXPECTED TO AFFECT CO’S DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018, 2019 AS IT IS ALREADY REFLECTED IN RESTOCK KROGER PLAN; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Net $854M; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Had $76M Remaining on Existing Buyback Authorization as of Tuesda; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 09/04/2018 – Peatos™ Roars onto the Scene with Kroger; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announces $1.2 B Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – Kroger Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 7 Days; 24/05/2018 – lmagination TV Inc. Announces Sponsors for the First Ever “Music Bash at Taste of Cincinnati™” Sunday, May 27, 2018

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco (ITUB) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 1.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 41.67M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.09 million, up from 39.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.28. About 8.08 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 1-Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Itau’s IDRs to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; Assigns ‘B(EXP)’ to T1 Notes; 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment; 15/05/2018 – ITAU EXPECTS DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO AROUND 60% IN 2018: CFO; 10/05/2018 – SECOND GROUP, RTM BRASIL, PRESENTED BID FOR SUPERVIA; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Brazilian banks will offer alternatives to overdraft credit; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – RICARDO MARINO TO STEP DOWN AS ITAU LATIN AMERICA CEO; 14/03/2018 – MAJORITY OF BRAZIL’S CADE FAVORS ITAU-XP DEAL W/ RESTRICTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

