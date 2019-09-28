Hexavest Maintains Stake in Baidu Mt (BIDU); Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Motco Increased Position

Motco increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 7,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 109,810 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.99 million, up from 101,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.04 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Mt (BIDU) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 2,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 31,931 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75 million, up from 29,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Mt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.21. About 5.69M shares traded or 47.11% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communication Co (NYSE:RCI) by 35,816 shares to 74,042 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transalta Renewablesckr by 105,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,039 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Limited Ab (NYSE:INFY).

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Baidu Launches Public Robotaxi Trial Operation Nasdaq:BIDU – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Most-Bought Chinese Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Things Look Precarious for IQ Stock Post Q2 Earnings Disappointment – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Dow Jones Industrial Average Fell With the Latest China Twist – Barron’s” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Share Price Is Down 51% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs label expansion for AbbVie’s Mavyret – AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs expanded use of AbbVie’s Mavyret – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “PreMarket Prep Recap: Beyond Skeptical Of Beyond Meat Rally – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “6 Large-Cap and Mega-Cap Stocks Where Analysts See Large Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie (ABBV) and Allergan (AGN) Receive Second Request from FTC on Pending Transaction – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29. 25,000 shares valued at $1.76M were bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blb&B Advisors accumulated 51,314 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,124 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.27% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Retirement Of Alabama holds 1.32M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Barbara Oil Communication reported 0.83% stake. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Company has invested 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Lynch & Assocs In has 1.74% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 73,758 shares. Lathrop Management has 0.15% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 7,048 shares. 213,064 were reported by Rothschild Il. Bender Robert & Associates reported 1.38% stake. Sfe Inv Counsel accumulated 41,232 shares. Evergreen Management Limited Co holds 8,708 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Parsec Fin stated it has 16,503 shares. Quantum Mgmt owns 11,763 shares. Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Lp has invested 1.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Motco, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 48,847 shares to 263 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 5,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,628 shares, and cut its stake in Usaa Tax Exempt Long Term Fund (USTEX).