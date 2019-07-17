Hexavest Maintains Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Bessemer Group Has Boosted Computer Programs & System (CPSI) Position by $669,900

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Computer Programs & System (CPSI) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 23,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 29,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Computer Programs & System for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.53M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.11. About 61,340 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 13.97% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 104,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.44M, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 9.97M shares traded or 39.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alacer Gold Corp (ALIAF) by 356,840 shares to 439,788 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp Ce (NYSE:EXC) by 13,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Ab (EZA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

