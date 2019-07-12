Hexavest Lifted Stake in Biogen Util (BIIB) by $1.40 Million; Grandfield & Dodd Trimmed Stake in United Technologies (UTX) by $571,648

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 4,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,024 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 18,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.55. About 451,141 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Biogen Inc Util (BIIB) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 5,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 99,458 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51M, up from 93,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc Util for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $232.74. About 163,910 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern State Bank accumulated 1,331 shares. Pointstate Cap Lp holds 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 4,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 642,119 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 4 shares. Capital Advisors Limited Limited Liability Corp reported 17 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Credit Suisse Ag holds 530,771 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,000 shares. Spectrum Management Grp Incorporated Inc holds 51 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Public Limited owns 1.23 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management LP holds 33,502 shares. Investment House Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.18% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Grandfield & Dodd Limited Co stated it has 1,027 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 14,866 shares stake. 15,063 were accumulated by Leuthold Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp Ce (NYSE:ETR) by 20,299 shares to 822,001 shares, valued at $78.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communication Co (NYSE:RCI) by 80,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,858 shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Bailey Robert J.. 9,620 shares were sold by Dumais Michael R, worth $1.15M on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Cap Mgmt has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins invested in 2.11% or 26,000 shares. Sageworth Company owns 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 386 shares. Chemung Canal holds 2.01% or 65,575 shares in its portfolio. 15,496 were reported by Bessemer Gru. Hanson & Doremus Invest holds 0.05% or 1,201 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt accumulated 16,816 shares. 2,337 were reported by Guardian Life Of America. 13,967 are held by Kistler. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc holds 69,255 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tompkins Fincl Corp has 0.09% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,045 shares. 4,156 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Management. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,575 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd invested 0.4% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Capital World has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 192,300 shares.