Hexavest Lifted Its Philip Morris Intl Tive (PM) Position; Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Lowered Stake by $338,688

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Tive (PM) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 54,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 651,841 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.62 million, up from 597,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Tive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $78.53. About 8.44M shares traded or 77.55% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM)

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 1,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 29,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11M shares traded or 11.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi; 09/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that’s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017; 27/03/2018 – Apple bid for education market: new software, same iPad price; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 26/03/2018 – Apple to delay release of iPhone SE 2 in India due to government restriction, sources say; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 19/03/2018 – CNET: Apple reportedly testing in-house MicroLED screens

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.34 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,153 shares to 89,924 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandhill Lc owns 5,906 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 104,321 shares. Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd accumulated 11,180 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stone Run Cap Lc has invested 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Riggs Asset Managment Com stated it has 2.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mai Management holds 2.01% or 207,060 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prns stated it has 122,564 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell accumulated 163,756 shares or 1.88% of the stock. Truepoint reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 31,430 shares. 1.87M were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Mitchell Capital Mngmt Com stated it has 3.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The California-based Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 2.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt invested in 4.29% or 29,356 shares. Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri reported 6.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Ab by 30,527 shares to 217,450 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Ab (INDA) by 121,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 567,907 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp Ce (NYSE:DUK).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.