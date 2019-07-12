Hexavest Lifted Iamgold Ab (IAG) Stake by $743,979 as Share Value Declined; Range Res (RRC) Position Raised by Quaker Capital Investments Llc

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92 million, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 7.54 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MLN CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Range Resources Rises on Production Milestone; Plus500 Plans to Move to London Main Market; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Iamgold Corp Ab (IAG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 247,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.22 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, up from 2.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Iamgold Corp Ab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. About 4.93 million shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 61.01% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.44% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS IN TOLIMA GOLD INC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quaker Limited Liability Corp reported 2.04M shares stake.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $592,655 activity. 11,100 shares valued at $100,344 were bought by Scucchi Mark on Tuesday, April 30. On Monday, March 11 FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 10,000 shares.

